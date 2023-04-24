Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in front of the M. Chinnaswamy crowd on Sunday, for the first time in three years. Kohli yet again filled in the shoes of regular RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who is nursing an abdominal injury. Leading the Bengaluru franchise at their home in match no. 32 of Indian Premier League 2023 against Rajasthan Royals, Kohli made sure RCB returned with a win, their second under his leadership this year.

A day after the match, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh put out a video on his official YouTube channel shedding his thoughts on the match. Harbhajan claimed he feels Virat Kohli should continue at the captaincy position in the franchise. “Virat Kohli should continue captaining RCB for the rest of the season. RCB doing well under him,” said Harbhajan.

Meanwhile, the former India off-spinner reshared the video on his Twitter handle and said, “Kaptaan kohli and kaptaan Dhoni both won yesterday.. @imVkohli should lead @RCBTweets for rest of the season ? How Good was @ChennaiIPL in kolkotta last night under @msdhoni .kolkotta turned yellow. That’s Dhoni’s effect”.

Kaptaan kohli and kaptaan Dhoni both won yesterday.. @imVkohli should lead @RCBTweets for rest of the season ? How Good was @ChennaiIPL in kolkotta last night under @msdhoni .kolkotta turned yellow. That’s Dhoni’s effect https://t.co/5QucX3xxtE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2023

IPL: Virat Kohli's record as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain

Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 142 games so far in his IPL career of 230 games so far. Interestingly the side has won 69 games under the former Indian captain and have a winning percentage of 48.59%. He stepped down from the captaincy position of the Bengaluru franchise at the end of the 2021 season but continues to be one of the biggest names on the team.

Virat Kohli's thumping return to RCB's captaincy role in IPL 2023

He first returned to the leadership position for RCB’s IPL 2023 game against Punjab Kings and led the team to a 24-run win at the away venue. This was the fourth victory of the season for RCB, which came after they lost a thriller to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. In the meantime, the win against RR lifted Bengaluru to fifth in the standings, ahead of teams like PBKS, Mumbai Indians, and KKR.

RCB currently sit at 5th in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins and three defeats in seven games. As of April 24, CSK lead the standings with five wins and two losses in seven games, while, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans follow at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively. RCB are leveled on points with four other teams, RR, LSG, GT and PBKS.