Harbhajan Singh Names The Best All-rounder In World Cricket; 'There's No Better Than Him'

Mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni and disciple Hardik Pandya have come face to face as the Gujarat Giants host Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League. The opening ceremony had some brilliant performers with the likes of Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia as Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a gala ceremony ahead of the match. This turns out to be the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League since its inception back in 2008.

Harbhajan Singh calls Ravindra Jadeja the best all-rounder in world cricket

Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the leadership role for a brief period last season but following CSK's poor performance Dhoni had to be reinstated by the franchise. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh bets his money on Ravindra Jadeja in this edition of the IPL as he feels the Indian international is the best all-rounder in world cricket.

"One player who I am going to have my eyes on will be Ravindra Jadeja. I want to see what kind of batting he's going to do for CSK. I think he'll be pushed higher up in the batting order (this season). As well as his four overs with the ball (will be key). If you look at world cricket currently, there's no better all-rounder than him. So, I am looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja performing in the IPL.

"One thing which they've done better than the rest is that they've been very flexible. They've never been rigid about who bats where. We saw Hardik Pandya coming up in the batting order and scoring those runs and he wasn't just slogging the ball, he played like a proper batter for Gujarat Titans last season. He was very smart last season. Jonty Rhodes once said 'a happy team is a winning team' and that's the formula this team applied. From what I gathered from Ashish Nehra and the entire team management, they were a very-very happy team.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI: MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, R Hangargekar

Gujarat Titans playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

CSK vs GT: Impact Player list

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, S Senapati, S Rasheed, N Sindhu, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma