IPL 2023: Aaron Finch Points Out Two Crucial Players For LSG, Leaves Out Aussie Superstar

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is generating tremendous excitement as the teams prepare for the upcoming tournament. Former Australian captain and IPL veteran Aaron Finch recently appeared on a pre-tournament show on Star Sports, where he analyzed the squad of the Lucknow Super Giants.

Finch praised the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, stating that their performance would be crucial for the team's success. He noted that the two players have complementary playing styles, which nullify each other's weaknesses when playing together. The former Australia captain dubbed KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock as the biggest strengths of Lucknow Super Giants.

Finch also commended the team's overall structure, with Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis in the middle order and Krunal Pandya as a useful all-rounder.

"The big strength of the Lucknow Super Giants is their opening combination, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. They complement each other so well. They are very different players, and their strengths and weaknesses offset each other. So, I think if they are going to have a big season. I think the home ground advantage for the Lucknow Super Giants this year, although their wicket has been a little unpredictable at times, they’ve got a class opening combination in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, their middle order power of Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and they’ve got a lot of bowling options, Krunal Pandya with the ball, who can also be versatile with the bat. So, I think they have got a lot of options to be able to exploit whatever the wicket produces," Finch said.

“Player to watch out for, for Lucknow, will be Nicholas Pooran. They’ve spent a lot of money to get him in the auction. He wasn’t at his best last season, but we know how destructive he can be. He’s someone who strikes it at such a high strike rate, particularly early in his innings. So, for me, he is the player to watch out for. The X-factor for me this season for Lucknow I see being Deepak Hooda. He’s someone who has taken the responsibility of batting at number 3. He’s someone who strikes at a good strike rate, particularly in the first 10 balls. He continues to keep being aggressive. If he can bat for longer periods of time while being aggressive, that will set up that middle and lower order to be at their destructive best," he added.

IPL 2023: LSG's full squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Image: AP