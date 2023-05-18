Harsha Bhogle Perplexed By Markram's 'Don't Know What Is About Behind The Scenes' Remark

RCB vs SRH: Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore and Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on each other in the 65th match of Indian Premier League 2023. The match holds absolutely no significance for Sunrisers Hyderabad who are done and dusted in this marquee tournament, but as far as Royal Challengers Bangalore are concerned, they have a lot to play for and are in with a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs, the match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad and it also happens to Sunrisers Hyderabad's last home game.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad management over the years has gained this reputation of not backing a team, not forming a core group, and building an eleven from scratch every year and this reflects in the way their team performs in the tournament. The same thing seems to happening with Umran Malik this time around. The speedster who took the world by storm with his fiery pace seems to be caught in a no man's land and has been struggling to get games.

One fails to understand the issues surrounding Umran because the guy is fit and can steam in and can consistently bowl at a fierce pace. There has been conjecture around Umran, his availability, and his fitness and nobody till now has bothered to address any of it from the Sunrisers' management. Aiden Markram has finally come out and has shed some light on Malik's status and it has meddled things up even more.

While speaking to the broadcasters Markram said:

I am not too sure, to be honest with you. As a player, he is backed and has a lot of X factor. But I don't know what's happening with him behind the scenes, but certainly a player with a lot of X-factor.

Now broadcaster Harsha Bhogle has shared his concerns about Markram being unsure about Malik's availability and the issues around him. 'It is a bit worrisome when the captain says "I don't know what is about behind the scenes......" I have been perplexed about Umran Malik not getting a game too.', Bhogle tweeted.

RCB vs SRH, Today IPL match: Confirmed Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, S Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy