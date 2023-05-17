It has been an abysmal IPL 2023 season for SRH. The team is languishing in the 9th position and is out of the race for the playoffs. However, before the misery ends, the team is yet to play two more matches and could finish off on a high. Moreover, captain Aiden Markram and the team management could also bring fresh faces to the ground in the remaining matches "If they are allowed to."

Upon incurring a thumping loss against Gujrat Titans on Monday, SRH captain Aiden Markram gave a statement in the post-match media address which has become a subject of discussion. Ravi Shastri, who is associated with the IPL as a commentator stated that while the season might be over the Orange outfit can still play for "pride". Markram, who was made aware of Shastri's comment, agreed with the ex-coach of India but at the same time also added an "if" that put light on SRH owners again.

Aiden Markram's statement post loss against GT raises eyebrows

In the past, SRH owners have come under scrutiny for their misconduct with the players. David Warner not being invited for the official photoshoot of the team was one of the instances. On top of that, Markram's statement does not make things any better. Here's what Markram said after the GT vs SRH game.

"A lot of pride for us to play for. We'll try to give some opportunities," Markram initially said, but then added an asterisk, "if we're allowed to."

While the majority of the statement does not pose any contention, but the "If we are allowed to" part draws questions regarding what hold the captain and team management have over the affairs of the team. So, while nothing can concrete can be stated, the statement was enough to fuel fire on social media

Aiden Markram: "We'll try to give some opportunities if we're allowed to" #SRH #GTvsSRH #CricketTwitter Something is awfully wrong at SRH - something is broken and the management stinks pic.twitter.com/ifiZbLhOR0 — AAD!3 (@1_3Aadz) May 15, 2023

At this point we can be damn sure that even the captain doesn't take decision on-field. Kane is not a fool to continuously promote himself to bat at 2 when he is not even an opener, nor is Markram a fool to not give the impact player a single ball to bowl against LSG. — Abhinav 😼 (@NoobieAbhinav) May 16, 2023

Something problem in management.... Excellent players also getting failed while in SRH like Warner , Kane , markram ,thripathi etc. And released key players in last auction... Should re think and comeback strongly next year. Management positive approach is required for sure... — Kiru cricket fan (@Kiru87787931) May 16, 2023

What do you think about the statement by Aiden Markram? Is everything at place in Sunrisers Hyderabad camp?