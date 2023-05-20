'He Has Been Used Brilliantly': Harbhajan Singh Credits MS Dhoni For Rising CSK Star

Chennai Super Kings will clash against the Delhi Capitals in their last league match. Chennai will aim to win the game if they want to confirm their seat in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023. CSK has been in explicit form this season, and players like Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and many more are among the team’s top performers. One such player is the young Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana.

Playing for the MS Dhoni-led side, Matheesha Pathirana has taken 13 wickets from nine matches, and the bowler has bowled remarkably good death overs while playing for the team during the IPL 2023. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh praised the young Sri Lankan fast bowler and credited Dhoni for his admirable performance.

Pathirana has been utilised brilliantly by MS Dhoni: Harbhajan Singh

“Pathirana has been utilised brilliantly by MS Dhoni. He chokes the flow of runs from his end. It is very difficult to pick up a bowler with his unique action. CSK bowling coach Dwyane Bravo has guided him well and the youngster is performing Bravo’s role for CSK, Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

READ: CSK vs DC Today IPL Match Live Score

The 20-year-old young Sri Lanka bowler has a slinky action just like his country legend Lasith Malinga and he bowls accurate yorkers with an appropriate pace.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni also praised Pathirana during a match of the ongoing season. He said, "It is important to keep an eye on how much cricket he is playing. I think he should not play red-ball cricket, not even come close to it, even play only ICC tournaments with ODIs and keep the rest as short as possible, because he is someone who There is not a person who will change much. That's what he'll do. So you can always use it at crucial times. But make sure he is fit and available for all the ICC tournaments and he will be a great asset to Sri Lanka."

Turning the focus to Chennai Super Kings’ encounter with the Delhi Capitals; The team would aim to win the match and also would like to book their seat in the playoffs round of the tournament. CSK had beaten DC in the last game they played in IPL 2023 by 27 runs and will now look to repeat the same performance.