Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a breakout IPL 2023 season. The left-hander scored a blistering 98 off 48 balls on Thursday during KKR vs RR match. In the match, Jaiswal completed his fifty in just 13 balls, thereby becoming the player which the fastest half-century in the coveted league.

Having debuted in 2020, Yashasvi Jaiswal had intermittently exhibited what he is capable of before the prevalent season. However, in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the 21-year-old has been firing on all cylinders. After playing a sublime innings of 124 against Mumbai Indians the other day, Jaiswal took the momentum forward and played a similar knock.

Chasing 150, the opener took the game away from the hosts in the first over as he dispatched the first two balls of the RR innings out of the ground and ended up scoring 26 in the over bowled by opposition captain Nitish Rana. Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 13 balls and altered the history books by breaking the record set by KL Rahul. Jaiswal did not stop until the target was achieved and in the process just remained 2 short of another century. Yashasvi scored an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and was adjudged the man of the match. The youngster has so far amassed 575 runs in 12 matches and is in the prime position to end the season with Orange Cap.

Cricket World reacts as Yashaswi Jaiswal scores fastest fifty in IPL

Following his exceptional knock against KKR, the cricket world did not remain quiet on what they witnessed and hailed Yashavi Jaiswal for his incredible batting. Big names like Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga, and Virender Sehwag left, etc. posted reactions on social media. Here are a few of the many posts.

I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2023

Ye Jaiswal Yashasvi bhi hai or tejasvi bhi 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2023

Congratulations @ybj_19 on the fastest IPL fifty. Your hard work paid off, and your exceptional skills will take you far. Keep it up! #IPL2023 #KKRvRR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 11, 2023

That has to be one of the most dramatic 3 overs I have called..#YashasviJaiswal. #AbsoluteStar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 11, 2023

Kolkata has been painted pink by @ybj_19’s heroics tonight!! What a performance what a playerr!! Simply outstanding from him and the skipper @IamSanjuSamson!! 🙌🏾 Don’t forget @yuzi_chahal & Boult’s bowling efforts!! Top win for @rajasthanroyals!! 💪🏾 #KKRvRR — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 11, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal is my favourite Indian young batter!🙌

Looking forward to see you in 🇮🇳 colours soon.@ybj_19 @rajasthanroyals💗 #IPL2023 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) May 11, 2023

This kid is special. Thoroughly enjoyed his clean striking. #YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/x5H67eLSHe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 11, 2023

Jaiswal has really been outstanding this season, 2024 WC look out — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 11, 2023

Experts think, If he continues the run flow then he could come in the sceme of things for India. What do you think has India found its new superstar in Yashasvi Jaiswal? Can he take RR all they way?