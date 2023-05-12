Last Updated:

'He Is Going To Be A Superstar': 'Special' Yashasvi Jaiswal Mesmerizes The Cricket World

The cricket world is in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after he registered the fastest fifty in IPL history. Jaiswal played an extraordinary knock of 98 against KKR.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
'He is special': Cricket World reacts as Yashaswi Jaiswal scores fastest fifty in IPL

Image: BCCI/IPL


Yashasvi Jaiswal is having a breakout IPL 2023 season. The left-hander scored a blistering 98 off 48 balls on Thursday during KKR vs RR match. In the match, Jaiswal completed his fifty in just 13 balls, thereby becoming the player which the fastest half-century in the coveted league.

Having debuted in 2020, Yashasvi Jaiswal had intermittently exhibited what he is capable of before the prevalent season. However, in this edition of the Indian Premier League, the 21-year-old has been firing on all cylinders. After playing a sublime innings of 124 against Mumbai Indians the other day, Jaiswal took the momentum forward and played a similar knock.
Chasing 150, the opener took the game away from the hosts in the first over as he dispatched the first two balls of the RR innings out of the ground and ended up scoring 26 in the over bowled by opposition captain Nitish Rana. Jaiswal got to his fifty in just 13 balls and altered the history books by breaking the record set by KL Rahul. Jaiswal did not stop until the target was achieved and in the process just remained 2 short of another century. Yashasvi scored an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and was adjudged the man of the match. The youngster has so far amassed 575 runs in 12 matches and is in the prime position to end the season with Orange Cap. 

Cricket World reacts as Yashaswi Jaiswal scores fastest fifty in IPL

Following his exceptional knock against KKR, the cricket world did not remain quiet on what they witnessed and hailed Yashavi Jaiswal for his incredible batting. Big names like Virat Kohli, Lasith Malinga, and Virender Sehwag left, etc. posted reactions on social media. Here are a few of the many posts.

 

Experts think, If he continues the run flow then he could come in the sceme of things for India. What do you think has India found its new superstar in Yashasvi Jaiswal? Can he take RR all they way?

IPL 2023 News - Get latest live update on Indian Premier League 2023 Today Match News, IPL Live Scores, IPL Points Table,  and many more on India Cricket News, Sports News.

COMMENT