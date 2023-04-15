Heroes Are Not Made, They Are Born: Khushbu Sundar At Loss Of Words After Dhoni's Gesture

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket in Ausgust 2020 but the former wicketkeeper -batsman and India's former skipper has been a phenomenon when it comes to world cricket. The Chennai Super Kings skipper has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League and his popularity has risen exponentially over the last few years. Dhoni recently met with one of his oldest supporters in Chennai.

MS Dhoni meets with his oldest fan in Chennai as photos emerged on social media

Indian actor Khushbu Sundar's mother happens to be a staunch MSD fan and CSK's main man, the leader of their pack obliged her as he posed with her for a couple of photos. Khushbu was elated by this heartwarming gesture and she took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the 41 year old Chennai Super Kings skipper. While thanking CSK for this opportunity, she posted on the microblogging site, "Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!"

Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her… pic.twitter.com/darszdzb62 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 14, 2023

CSK lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by a mere three-run and they will travel to Bengaluru to take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17th, 2023.

Read more: KKR vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

Chennai Super Kings' squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.