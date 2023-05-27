'I Realised It Could Be My Day': Shubman Gill Picks One Over That Gave Him Momentum

Shubman Gill has become a cricket sensation in India after giving outstanding performances every week. He recorded to score 129 runs off 60 balls to secure a place for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings. GT gave MI a score to chase after they were 233/3 in the first innings of the IPL Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill has become a cricket sensation in India after giving outstanding performances every week. He recorded to score 129 runs off 60 balls to secure a place for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings. GT gave MI a score to chase after they were 233/3 in the first innings of Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill, a dashing Gujarat Titans batsman who destroyed the Mumbai Indians spinners with a scorching performance, claimed that his performance on Friday was likely one of his best in the Indian Premier League.

What did Shubman Gill say on his performance in GT vs MI?

“I wish this was possible – I will carry it everywhere,” the Orange Cap holder said after being asked if he wishes for pitches like Ahmedabad everywhere else.

“For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day,”

In a post-match interview, Shubman Gill, the rising star in the world of cricket, shared insights into his exceptional performance and attributed his success to his unwavering work ethic. Reflecting on his outstanding innings, Gill emphasized his focus on taking the game ball by ball and over by over, highlighting the importance of staying in the present moment.

Gill especially referred to a pivotal over in which he struck three consecutive sixes, which gave him the motivation he needed to realise his full ability. He acknowledged that the surface played a part in his impressive performance while pointing out the favourable batting conditions. He also emphasised the fact that his decision-making process as a batter frequently entails innovation and adapting to the game circumstances. Even while he does not consciously plan each shot, his constant confidence has a big impact on how he goes about it.

Shubhi's remarkable performance and humble conduct earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award, further hardening his reputation as one of the best cricketers in the sport right now. His commitment to his craft and his proficiency to adapt and innovate set him apart, making him a force to be assumed with on the cricket field.