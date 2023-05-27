'Best Picture': Tendulkar's Intense Chat With Gill After His 129 Vs MI Breaks The Internet

Gujarat Titans batsman Shubman Gill's ton helped them thrash Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match by 62 runs. Shubman slammed 129 runs off just 60 balls which included seven fours and ten gigantic sixes. His hundred helped his team register a total of 233/3. However, besides all the buzz, a photo is going viral on the Internet in which Mumbai mentor and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is seen having a chat with Gill during the MI vs GT match.

Netizens react to Shubman-Sachin mid-match chat glimpse

Social media was flooded with reactions after the netizens saw the glimpse of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's mid-match chat during the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill is having a dream Indian Premier League 2023 and he slammed his third consecutive hundred against Mumbai Indians. Shubman also became the fourth batsman after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Jos Buttler to score 800 and more runs in an IPL season. Gill currently has scored 851 runs from 16 matches and also holds the orange. He also has the opportunity to break RCB batsman Virat's record of scoring 973 runs in an Indian Premier League season as he will take Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Speaking more about the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, the match will be a rewind of the inaugural match of the tournament in which Gujarat Titans were able to clinch victory, though Chennai Super Kings drew things level by defeating the Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

MS Dhoni has been one of the biggest idols of Hardik Pandya and he also credits Dhoni for the changes that have come to him. Hardik has also learned a lot of captaincy tactics from the Indian veteran and it will a tough task for him to defeat his teacher in the final of the cash-rich league.