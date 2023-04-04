'The C Virus Has Struck Again': Former India Batsman Aakash Chopra Tests Covid Positive

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be away from the commentary in the ongoing IPL 2023 for a few days. Chopra, who is part of the JioCinema commentary panel for the Indian Premier League, took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of his diagnosis with his fans and supporters. Chopra said that the symptoms are mild and everything is under control.

"Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger," Chopra wrote in his tweet.

Caught and Bowled Covid. Yups…the C Virus has struck again. Really mild symptoms…all under control. 🤞

Will be away from the commentary duties for a few days…hoping to come back stronger 💪 #TataIPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 protocols are not as strict as they used to be so it is highly unlikely that Chopra's colleague in the commentary panel will be isolated. Last night, Chopra was doing commentary along with former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. The other members of the commentary panel are expected to continue with the job while Chopra recovers from the disease in isolation.

Jio Cinema Commentators for IPL 2023 Full List

English – Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Graeme Swann, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Sanjana Ganesan, Supriya Singh, Suhail Chandok.

Hindi – Owais Shah, Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Anant Tyagi, Ridhima Pathak, Surbhi Vaid, Glen Saldhana.

Image: BCCI