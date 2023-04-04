RR Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

Rajasthan Royals will host Punjab Kings in match no. 8 of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 4. Sanju Samson-led RR head into the match after picking up a massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, head into the match after beating Kolkata by seven runs (DLS) method in their IPL 2023 campaign opener.

Both teams displayed an all-round show in their previous games, as Bhanuka Rajapaksa led Punjab Kings’ batting order with a 50 off 32 before Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/19 in three overs. Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashashvi Jaiswal hit fifties for Rajasthan Royals, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal registered a four-wicket haul. Heading into the much-anticipated RR vs PBKS match, here’s all the important details you need to know about the match, scheduled to be played on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs PBSK IPL 2023 match: Toss update

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to bowl first in IPL 2023 match.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: RR vs PBKS Confirmed Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 match: Impact players

Rajasthan Royals: K Singh Rathore, D Jurel, K Yadav, M Ashwin, D Ferreira, A Vashist

Punjab Kings: H Singh, A Taide, R Dhawan, M Short, M Rathee

IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: RR vs PBKS Head-to-head stats

RR and PBKS have previously clashed on a total of 24 occasions. The 2008 IPL winners RR lead the head-to-head records against Punjab with 14 wins, while the 2016 champions have won a total of 10 times. In the last game they played during IPL 2022, RR picked up a 6-wicket win over PBKS.

RR vs PBKS match prediction, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers : Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh

: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prabhsimran Singh Batters : Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal All - rounders : Sam Curran, Jason Holder

- : Sam Curran, Jason Holder Bowlers: Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2023: Full squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

RR IPL 2023 squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Kunal Rathore, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA.

PBKS IPL 2023 squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh