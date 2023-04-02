IPL 2023: AB De Villiers Gives Important 'Lesson' To Shubman Gill: 'it's A Matter Of...'

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill commenced his IPL 2023 journey on a successful note. The right-hander played a match-winning knock against CSK on Friday in the opening match of the IPL 2023. The 63-run knock though laid the foundation of Gujarat Titans' victory but after the match, Gill expressed his discontent with the way he got out. Now, the player has gotten recognition from legends like Anil Kumble and AB de Villiers who have laid their comments about his performance.

"Felt pretty good. Little bit disappointed with myself for getting out. But getting off to a good start is very important for the team. Definitely makes a difference when you've got runs under your belt at the international level. Wicket was good to bat. Don't have to overhit, just have to time it well and it flies," Gill said at the post-match press conference.

AB de Villiers gives important 'Lesson' to Shubman Gill

Paying heed to Shubman Gill's impactful innings in GT vs CSK, former South African captain AB de Villiers said that Gill should make the most of the form he is in and should not let it go.

"Now it's a matter of respecting your form. Come in, get a good start in the IPL. Get your feet off the ground. He is in good form, he has prepared well, the confidence is there. Now it's just a matter of respecting the form, don't let it go,' de Villiers said on Jio Cinema.

Anil Kumble on Shubman Gill

Adding to AB de Villiers' stance Indian bowling great Anil Kumble said that Shubman Gill has the potential to convert every start into a big score.

"It's pleasing to watch Shubman. When you listen to Shubman now, he recognises now that he has been getting out in those 40s and 50s, that's exactly the conversation as a coach you would like to have with him. He is a talented and gifted player. He has made some changes and got a lot of runs, hundreds and double hundreds for India. He has carried on from those fifties and sixties and scored those extra 40 runs at the international level and once you do that at the international level, it becomes second nature," he said on Jio Cinema.