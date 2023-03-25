IPL: Gayle And AB De Villiers Join RCB For 'Unbox' Event; To Be Inducted In 'Hall Of Fame'

With the IPL 2023 set to start in a week, the flights are landing from different corners as players are travelling from their homes to the ultimate home of T20 cricket for the next two months. Though active players are bound by the contract some ex-players or rather stars of IPL have been invited by their former franchises for some grandeurs. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have joined the RCB franchise for the Unbox event set to take place tomorrow.

The stalwarts of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have reached the RCB setting for an Unbox event. The two exceptional cricketers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this event. The RCB Twitter handle informed the cricket fraternity about the arrival of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into Hall of Fame

A week ago RCB informed the fans on social media about the induction of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers into the RCB hall of fame. As a part of that the franchise also informed retiring the jersey No.17 and No.333 forever. These were the numbers worn by Gayle and De Villiers respectively when they grace the field for Bangalore. Gayle played a total of 142 matches in the IPL, whereas Mr.360 degrees played 184 matches in the eminent tournament.

We promised you during last year’s IPL that we’ll get @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle together at the Chinnaswamy stadium. And yes, they’re going to be present at the #RCBUnbox event on the 26th of March 2023 for the RCB Hall of Fame induction. Tickets link in bio!#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/9wBeieNJtI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

Jersey numbers 17 and 333 will be retired forever as a tribute to @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle, when we induct the legends of RCB into the Hall of Fame, at the #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/Ka2SaORSel — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

While they are not playing IPL cricket for RCB anymore, the team would be looking to end the trophyless string this year. Banglore have reached the playoffs stage in each of the last three seasons and this season Faf Du Plessis and co. would be looking to take the ship further, to the final, and to finally get hold of the title. All to look forward to as the IPL takes the stage from March 31. RCB will start its IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against Mumbai Indians.