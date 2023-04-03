IPL 2023: Bizarre Start To The CSK Vs LSG Match At Chepauk As Dog Invades Pitch | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was briefly delayed due to a stray dog entering the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3, 2023. The dog disrupted the start of play, and despite attempts by the ground staff to remove it, it remained on the field for quite some time.

For a few minutes, the ground staff chased the dog from one end of the field to the other, but it continued to evade capture. Lucknow fast bowler Avesh Khan then joined in the effort to remove the dog, but it kept running away and finding open spaces. While waiting for the dog to leave the field, the other players watched as Avesh had some fun with the dog. Eventually, the dog left the field, and play resumed at the Chepauk.

Look who wants to come on as an Impact Player... 😂



A dog delays start at Chepauk. Even as the groundsmen try in vain to get it out, Avesh Khan joins the fun. The audience is loving every bit of this. #CSKvLSG #IPL2023 #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/ED4ao40xss — Sameer Baadkar (@SameerBaadkar) April 3, 2023

In th 6th match of the of the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to field first. Chennai Super Kings opened the floodgates with a 100-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. While Gaikwad scored a half-century, Conway was dismissed for 47 off 29 balls. MS Dhoni came toward the end of the innings and smashed back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood's bowling. CSK eventually posted a mammoth total of 217 runs in 20 overs.

CSK vs LSG: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK's Impact Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gautam, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

LSG's Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra.

