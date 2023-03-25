IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu Unleashes Himself In Training Nets | WATCH

IPL 2023: Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has joined the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday, CSK posted a video on its official social media handle, where Rayudu can be seen smashing gigantic sixes during the practice session. CSK shared the video with a caption that read, "Rayudu rampage."

Ambati Rayudu has been part of the CSK squad since 2018. Rayudu was bought by the franchise for Rs. 6.75 crore in IPL 2022 auction again after a four-year stint. Since his IPL debut in 2010, Rayudu has played 188 matches and has scored 4190 runs at an average of 29.10. He has 22 half-centuries and one hundred to his name.

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer and CSK legend Matthew Hayden has said that senior stars such as MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, and Ajinkya Rahane need to be key players for the side and not just act as leaders in the dressing room if the side wants to avoid a performance like the previous edition. Dhoni is 41 years old, while Rayudu is 37.

"They have had this for a little is that they’re kind of a Dad’s Army - a tagline that they seem to have received. This year is a little bit the same as well. MS Dhoni is of an age like Ambati Rayudu where they really need to be key players, not just have the potential as leaders of the team. So those two key players in particular, with that age of their side, is it going to be experience or is it going to be a decline of CSK?" Hayden was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the TATA IPL 2023 on March 31.

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Image: Twitter/CSK