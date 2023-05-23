'Didn't Live Up To Expectations': Dinesh Karthik Admits To Shortcomings In IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 turned out to be yet another disappointing season for RCB. The team was on the brink of qualifying for the Playoffs stage but the inability to get the better of Gujarat Titans on the final day of the league stage put curtains on the campaign of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following the crushing loss and the eventual eviction, Dinesh Karthik has shared a post on social media expressing the gratitude to the fans for their constant support. However, the users apparently haven't taken the post on a positive note and in turn began to troll the player.

Dinesh Karthik has been constantly criticised by the fans for not playing up his potential this season. As a lower-order player who usually came at number 6 to give a blistering finish, Dinesh Karthik could only amass 140 runs at an average of 11.67 in IPL 2023. Moreover, the player has received a stick for wicketkeeping blunders as well. Thus, when he shared a post related to "not living up the expectations.." it did not land well among many fans.

Also Visit: CSK Vs GT IPL Today Match Live Score

Dinesh Karthik gets brutally trolled on a Twitter post

Following Virat Kohli, who earlier posted a similar post on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, Dinesh Karthik also expressed gratitude to the fans for their constant support. He also stated the long wait for the trophy will continue. Here's what he wrote and posted on Twitter.

"We couldn’t live up to the expectations and the results didn’t go our way. The chase for the dream shall continue…. Thanks to all the fans who stand tall with the us through thick and thin…you mean the world to us always!"

We couldn’t live up to the expectations and the results didn’t go our way. The chase for the dream shall continue….

Thanks to all the fans who stand tall with the us through thick and thin…you mean the world to us always! ❤️#RCB #PlayBold #Classof2023 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/SRAb52yxXA — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 23, 2023

DK has been taking the bashing in the comments section of the post. Here are a few of the many comments.

DK, It is a good time for you to make the switch into full-time commentary. — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) May 23, 2023

Replace 'We' with 'I'. — Bhautik Sheth (@bhautiksheth) May 23, 2023

U retire bro — Shiva ganesh reddy (@Shivaganeshred6) May 23, 2023

What do you think will DK continue to play for RCB next season?