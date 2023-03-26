IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Fully Fit? RCB Star Opens Up On Current Status Of His Leg Injury

IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, suffered an unfortunate accident and ended up severely injuring his leg in a horrible accident at a birthday party in Melbourne in last year. As a result, he had to undergo surgery and was ruled out of international cricket for several months. However, he has now arrived in Bengaluru to prepare for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Just before the start of the 16th edition, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell has provided an update on his injury, stating that he may not be fully fit for months, which could be a concern for his team. Maxwell has been an integral part of the franchise ever since he joined them in 2021. He was one of the three players to be retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Maxwell sustained the injury while running across a backyard tennis court and needed a lengthy rehabilitation period before returning to Australia's ODI side for their recent series against India. Despite not being fully fit, he remains optimistic about competing in the IPL this year.

Glenn Maxwell opened up on his fitness and said:

The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 percent. Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job, finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans

The 16th season of the IPL will be played in its original home-and-away format after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Maxwell is looking forward to performing at RCB's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, in their first match of the season against Mumbai Indians on April 2, 2023.

In the 2022 season of the IPL, Maxwell played well for RCB, scoring 301 runs and taking six wickets in 13 matches. The team had a successful season as well, finishing third and making it to the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Image: BCCI/IPL

