Glenn Maxwell Returns As Australia Announce Squad For Upcoming ODI Series Against India

Australia have announced the squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against India. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell March are set to mark their return in the yellow jersey. Pat Cummins has been named as the captain of the side.

Following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will culminate on March 13, 2023, India and Australia will come face to face in the limited-overs format. The three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the two sides will begin from March 17. The remaining two ODIs will be played on the 19th and 22nd of March. With less than a month left for this series to commence, Cricket Australia have named the 16-men squad that will tour India for the series.

The biggest takeaway from the announcement is that all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh have made their way back to the squad. Moreover, Josh Hazlewood, who recently was ruled out of the Test series will miss the ODI series too courtesy of an injury to his Achilles. Here's how the entire Australia squad looks like.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March pic.twitter.com/tSePIVUQ0W — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 23, 2023

Playing for pride in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Following the second straight defeat in the series, the teams are resting with the third Test set to start from 1st March in Indore. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, the series is not yet won for India. According to experts, from here Australia's biggest victory would be to go out for the win and sneak a result from somewhere. But for that to happen the recovery has to start from the third Test itself. So, with India dominating the first two Tests, will there be a change in fortunes for Australia in the coming days or another collapse awaits at the Holkar stadium? The cricket Fraternity will be eager to witness.