IPL 2023: Here's How RCB Can Overtake MI In Points Table And Reach The Playoffs

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL playoffs, and Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have followed suit to the last four. Only one place remains on the list, and either Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore would seek to fill the slot. Mumbai already got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, and the challenge for RCB has now risen multifold as it stands.

RCB IPL playoffs qualification scenario

The equation for Virat Kohli‘s side is pretty simple: win the game and qualify for the playoffs. As Mumbai has already registered 16 points, the Faf du Plessis-led side cannot lose their plot and needs to grind out a win at any cost. The home side has a better run rate than Rohit Sharma‘s team, and only a win would be enough for them to gain an entry into the IPL playoffs.

GT have won the toss, and we'll be batting first tonight. 👊



Captain Faf 🗣️ "The guys are really motivated for this one."



☝️ change in our Starting XI:

Vyshak 🔁 Karn #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvGT @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/PJTbBzTJQv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2023

Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the tournament and an anxious RCB would take on Gujarat in a must-win clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read More: RCB vs GT Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score