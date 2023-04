IPL 2023: KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Imitates WWE Champion Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 Win

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders lost their opening match against Punjab Kings in their first game of Indian Premier League as Nitish Rana's reign started with a defeat. Despite the defeat, the mood at the KKR camp seems to be quite happy and healthy. The two-time champions will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on 6th April in their first home match of IPL 2023.

The WWE WrestleMania fever has already gripped the nation and it seems IPL is also catching its heat. As KKR shared a video of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer imitating WWE wrestler Roman Reigns who defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns has been the undisputed Universal Champion for nearly 950 days. The Kolkata-based outfit received another blow as Shakib Al Hasan is believed to have opted out of the IPL as he won't be able to provide his service for a long period. After Shreyas Iyer, he is the second player to be ruled out but for different reasons. KKR will likely request a replacement once the official declaration comes.

KKR IPL 2023 squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.

KKR IPL 2023 full fixtures

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST)

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)

May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30 PM IST)