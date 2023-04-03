WWE WrestleMania 2023 was a huge success for the company that has undergone significant several significant changes in the last year. The two-day premium live event remained the biggest talking point for pro-wrestling fans on Saturday and Sunday. WrestleMania 39 featured several exciting matchups including the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and many others WrestleMania winners.

The Night 1 of the PPV saw John Cena facing Austin Theory in the opening clash for the WWE United States championship title. Cena ended up losing the match and continued pushing new talents up to the top of the WWE ladder. While the Women’s Tag Team champions Becky Lynch and Lita teamed up with Trish Straus to pick a victory against Damage CTRL, the biggest highlight of the day was undoubtedly Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ historic feat to win the undisputed Tag Team titles.

Meanwhile, in the main event of Night 2, Roman Reigns reigned supreme over Cody Rhodes to retain the undisputed WWE universal championship titles. Reigns has passed 945 days as the champion and is eyeing the feat of completing 1000 days as a champion. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results of WWE WrestleMania 39.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Results: Full Results for Night 1

Austin Theory vs John Cena: Austin Theory defeated John Cena to retain the US title. - Grade - A

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla): The Street Profits secured the win.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul via pinfall. Grade - B+

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky): Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch won via pinfall. - Grade - A

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik via pinfall. Grade - A

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's champion. Grade - A+

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos to become new tag team champions. Grade - A+

ALSO READ | WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Secure Epic Win Over The Usos

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Results: Full Results for Night 2