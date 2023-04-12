IPL 2023: LSG Star Ravi Bishnoi Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Ahead Of PBKS Clash

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants have maintained their excellent run in the Indian Premier League having registered three wins in their first four matches. The KL Rahul-led franchise has shown sheer maturity since its inception in the cash-rich league last season. LSG's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last ball proved their credentials once again and the Lucknow-based franchise will seek their maiden title this time.

Ravi Bishnoi has played a vital role in LSG's campaign so far and the leg spinner was spotted at the 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir' alongside LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya. Bishnoi posted this picture on his Instagram story and it went on to become viral.

Lucknow are set to take on Punjab Kings on 15th April, 2023 in the ongoing IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.