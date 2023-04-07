IPL 2023: Massive Blow To Rajasthan Royals, Star Batter Might Be Ruled Out For Next Match

IPL 2023: England's white ball skipper Jos Buttler is likely to be ruled out for the clash against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023. Buttler, who is an integral part of Rajasthan Royals, sustained a finger injury during the team’s previous outing against Punjab Kings on Thursday. The injury forced Buttler to leave the field mid-innings before he returned to bat for RR at three instead of his usual position at the top of the order with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Media reports suggest that Buttler has not yet recovered from the injury and is likely to miss out on the next clash.

It is important to note that Buttler was Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer last season, hitting 863 runs in 17 matches including four centuries and as many half-centuries. Buttler started the 2023 season on a high as he smashed a fifty in his first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. However, Buttler sustained an injury while fielding in Rajasthan Royals' second match against Punjab Kings on Thursday and might be ruled out for the entire season.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2023: Full squad

Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Donovan Ferreira, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root.

Image: BCCI