'It Was Important For Us': Sanju Samson Reveals Why R Ashwin Came In Ahead Of Jos Buttler

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings defeated Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts fell short by five runs while chasing a target of 198 and no batsman was able to stay at the crease for long except skipper Samson who top-scored with an innings of 42 runs.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler met with a finger injury while taking a catch of Shahrukh Khan in the field and this resulted in the hosts having to send R Ashwin to open in with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Buttler however came in at number three but was not able to do much and was dismissed for 19.

However, Rajasthan Royals had another opening option in the name of Devdutt Padikkal who was shifted to the middle order after R Ashwin's promotion. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson came up with an explanation that why R Ashwin opened in place of Buttler and also dropped an update on his injury.

RR vs PBKS: Samson reveals why Ashwin opened vs Punjab

"Jos wasn't fully fit. He had a stitch on his finger", Sanju Samson said. Samson further also spoke up on the decision to not promote Devdutt Padikkal in place of R Ashwin. "The thinking behind Devdutt Padikkal at No. 4 was we knew that they had a left-arm spinner and legspinner who would be bowling in the middle overs. So, it was important for us to have a left-hander."

Though, Rajasthan Royals lost the match but also found a new star in the name of Dhruv Jurel. Jurel came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as an impact player and hit 36 runs off just 18 balls which included three sixes and two boundaries,

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson on Dhruv Jurel

While speaking on Dhruv Jurel Sanju Samson said, “The coaches have put a lot of work behind him, we had a work week camp before the IPL, but the way they have worked a lot of time in our academies, having faced 1000s of balls and I'm happy with the way they're progressing. I was expecting the dew to come in the second innings, but it was evident that it was there right at the start, need to be prepared better for such things in the next game."