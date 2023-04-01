CSK Vs GT: MS Dhoni Creates New IPL Milestone, Joins Gayle And Kohli In 'ELITE' List

The IPL 2023 extravaganza finally hit the stage on Friday. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans squared off in the opening contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match witnessed a steller knock by Rituraj Gaikwad, however, on the day it was the defending champions Gujarat Titans, who reigned supreme. In addition to Gaikwad's innings, the matchup saw various highlights which also include MS Dhoni touching a new milestone to enter the list in which Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli feature.

In the run-up to the match against Gujarat Titans, there were rising speculations about MS Dhoni being unfit and unlikely to play the fixture. But squashing all the conjectures, not only the 41-year-old entered the field but also played a fan-pleasing cameo to give a boost to the CSK total in the death overs. In the 7-ball 14 runs, Dhoni was able to turn back the clock and showcase a trademark 6 and 4 to finish the innings. With the maximum at the square leg that erupted the crowd, Dhoni entered an eminent list. While playing for CSK, Dhoni has amassed 200 sixes and became only the 5th person to touch the mark for a single franchise. The other members of the list are:

Chris Gayle (RCB)- 239

AB de Villiers (RCB)- 238

Kieron Pollard (MI)- 223

Virat Kohli (RCB)- 218

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2023 match 1

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start as Rituraj Gaikwad took charge of Gujarat Titans' bowling. The CSK opener anchored the innings while getting intermittent support from other batsmen. Gaikwad's brilliant knock of 92 off 51 balls, took Chennai to a total of 178.

In reply, GT had an equally blazing start with Wriddhiman Saha firing on all cylinders. Just like CSK's innings, the Titans were also anchored by their opener, however, in place of Gaikwad it was Shubman Gill. Gill hit some classic shots to get to his 50 and was looking to take the side home. But after adding a fiery 63 on the board, Gill perished trying to clear the boundary, the score at that juncture was 138 for 4 after 15 overs. Shubman's dismissal did not ring any bells of trouble in the Gujarat camp and in the end, the familiar duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia chased the total with 4 balls to spare. GT registered a 5-wicket win over CSK in the opening game of IPL 2023.