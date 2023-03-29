Rohit Sharma Gives Three-word Reply On Arjun Tendulkar Making IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar's debut in the Indian Premier League has been one of the most talked about topics ahead of the 16th season of the IPL. Arjun who happens to be the son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has been retained by the franchise alongside a plethora of players. But despite participating in the auction a few times the player hasn't featured in a single game of the cash-rich league so far.

Rohit Sharma's three-word reply on Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut

Mumbai Indians will seek a fresh start following their disastrous display last season. The five-time champions could barely manage to be in the game and only four wins in 14 matches spoke volumes about their performance. Fresh from a bitter ODI defeat at the hands of Australia on home soil, Rohit Sharma would be looking for redemption and what else could be better than the platform of IPL.

But the absence of Jasprit Bumrah could be a major setback for the franchise. Bumrah has been the mainstay of the franchise since his inception to the IPL. Jofra Archer will be available following a lengthy injury spell but Bumrah's void would be difficult to fill in.

Arjun's performance in the domestic circuit has been quite satisfactory and his left-arm pace could be quite handy at times. On being asked about Arjun's potential inclusion in the starting XI, Rohit had three words reply. "Good question, hopefully."

Head coach Mark Boucher reiterated that the youngster is coming off an injury and will have his seamless integration to the squad.

"Arjun is just coming off from an injury. He is going to be playing tonight. Hopefully we can see what he can do. I think he has been playing very good cricket, especially in terms of bowling in the last 6 months. So yes, if we can have him available for selection, it will be pretty good for us."

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: MI Team, players and full Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal