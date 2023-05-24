IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Is Scripting The Perfect End To His Exceptional And Unparalleled Career

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings entered the Indian Premier League final for the record tenth time on Tuesday with their 15-run win over Gujarat Titans. With the victory over Hardik Pandya’s GT, the CSK became the first team to enter the IPL 2023 final. The Chennai-based side will be looking to earn their fifth IPL trophy this weekend, which is something very few would have predicted before the season started.

The four-time champions started the IPL 2023 season, coming on the back of a dismal 2022 season. The MS Dhoni-led side finished ninth in the points table and missed out on a chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs for only the second time in history. While CSK yet again returned to the top of the rankings, looking stronger than ever, it also comes at a time when the legendary skipper’s career seems to be at its ending phase.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: CSK Suffer Big Scare In Qualifier 1, Even Commentators Ask 'Is Everything Ok?'

CSK in IPL under MS Dhoni: 14 seasons, 12 playoffs,10 finals, 4 trophies

As a captain for Chennai Super Kings in the 14 seasons they have played so far, MS Dhoni has memorably led the team to 12 playoffs. CSK’s dominance over other teams becomes apparent by looking at the fact that the team went on to enter the summit clash on 10 occasions out of the 12 playoffs. At the same time, under his leadership, CSK lifted the prestigious IPL title four times in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Interestingly, he was the first Indian captain to win the IPL in 2010, and also to defend it.

Amid all the talks about this season being his last, CSK securing their place in the IPL 2023 final seems like the 41-year-old is scripting a perfect ending to his IPL career as a player. However, it is worth noting that he has continuously kept his fans guessing about his future and is yet to reveal his exact plans. If Chennai end up becoming the IPL 2023 champions it will be nothing but another highlight of Dhoni’s illustrious trophy-laden cricketing career.

ALSO READ | MI Vs LSG IPL Live Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Who Will Prevail In The Eliminator?

Major trophies won by ‘MS Dhoni - The captain’ as a player

ICC World Twenty-20 (T20 World Cup) - 2007

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (ODI World Cup) - 2011

ICC Champions Trophy - 2013

ICC Test Mace: 2009-10, 2010-11

Indian Premier League (IPL) - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 for CSK

Champions League - 2011, 2014

Asia Cup - 2010, 2016, 2018, 2008

The final of IPL 2023 will take place on 28th May 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad where Chennai Super Kings will face winner of Qualifier 2.