Mahendra Singh Dhoni's association with Chennai Super Kings goes back a long way in the Indian Premier League. The former Indian skipper was picked by CSK as a marquee player back in 2008, the inaugural season of the league and since then he has had a never-ending bond with the Southern giants. Except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he has been ever-present across all the campaigns for the 'Men in Yellow'

Harbhajan Singh emerged as one of the ace off-spinners to grace the stage of the IPL as he was part of many IPL franchises in his elongated career. He represented CSK from 2018 to 2020 and lifted his fourth IPL in his maiden season with the four-time winners.

Harbhajan Singh narrates emotional MS Dhoni story

While interacting on Star Sports the former Mumbai Indians spinner spilled beans on an emotional MS Dhoni incident. The 42-year-old revealed the day Dhoni had cried. The former Indian skipper is known to be a strong character on the field and doesn't really emote barring a few rare occasions and all those moments too happen to be off camera

Harbhajan said, “There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that ‘Men don’t cry’, but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?”

Imran Tahir who also donned the CSK shirt for a few seasons nodded positively.

“Yes, of course.

“Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us.,”

“We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of ‘buddhe’ (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory.”

CSK will face Gujarat Titans in a crucial qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the Chepauk Stadium. Hardik Pandya's side are the defending champions and they will want to put their best foot forward to outplay the four times champions. The match will be played at Chepauk, Chennai.