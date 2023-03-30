Last Updated:

'Where Is Rohit?': Mumbai Indians Captain's Absence Sparks Meme Fest Ahead Of IPL 2023

The likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, David Warner and others gathered for the captains' photoshoot. Fans were quick to notice Rohit Sharma's absence.

Anirban Sarkar
Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: The16th edition of the Indian Premier League has already gripped the nation and drums have officially been rolled as all the IPL captains posed for a group photo at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the eve of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the skippers of all franchises were seen together with the IPL trophy as they will be battling among themselves in a span of more than two months. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture on 31st March.

All the captains happily obliged for the photoshoot but Rohit Sharma's noticeable absence couldn't be ignored. The five-time IPL champion skipper wasn't present on the occasion and it is not clear why he skipped the event. Memes galore on social media as netizens seem to have a blast regarding the incident.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first IPL match of the upcoming season. On the back of a poor ODI series against Australia, the Mumbai skipper will seek to rectify his mistakes of IPL 2022.  On the contrary to their stature, the five times champions finished at bottom of the points table last time.

