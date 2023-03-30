'Where Is Rohit?': Mumbai Indians Captain's Absence Sparks Meme Fest Ahead Of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The16th edition of the Indian Premier League has already gripped the nation and drums have officially been rolled as all the IPL captains posed for a group photo at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the eve of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, the skippers of all franchises were seen together with the IPL trophy as they will be battling among themselves in a span of more than two months. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture on 31st March.

Rohit Sharma missing from IPL official photoshoot, memes galore

All the captains happily obliged for the photoshoot but Rohit Sharma's noticeable absence couldn't be ignored. The five-time IPL champion skipper wasn't present on the occasion and it is not clear why he skipped the event. Memes galore on social media as netizens seem to have a blast regarding the incident.

Meanwhile Rohit sharma directly takes the trophy and keeps in MI's Trophy Cabinet.🫠😬



they are competitors for final - Rohit already in the final#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/GHyPEtyrNc — Janviii🍒 (@itsmejanviii) March 30, 2023

Rohit sharma be like -ye nakli trophy hai asali trophy to idhar mere pas hai — Priyanshu (@Priyanshu1021) March 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma - Official owner Of IPL💙 pic.twitter.com/7nlvkDR1vl — VECTOR (@Vector_45R) March 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma is missing looks like he is plaining how to defeat this 9 teams pic.twitter.com/XdolYGvOJI — Jaya Yadav (@jayayadav4593) March 30, 2023

Rohit Sharma is that friend who is absent in every function but Tops everytime 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/JFBwIiVkbq — Raj Singh (@RajK05356722) March 30, 2023

There are 9 captains in the pic, only Rohit Sharma is not there but they're not paying attention to those 9, they all are only thinking about @ImRo45, this is the impact and craze Captain Rohit Sharma has created over the years. pic.twitter.com/XOcLGRYiHD — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 30, 2023

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first IPL match of the upcoming season. On the back of a poor ODI series against Australia, the Mumbai skipper will seek to rectify his mistakes of IPL 2022. On the contrary to their stature, the five times champions finished at bottom of the points table last time.