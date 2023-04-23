IPL 2023: Mumbai Police Takes A Subtle Dig At PBKS After Arshdeep Shatters Stumps Twice

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pulled off a thumping triumph over Mumbai Indians in match no. 31 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. With MI needing 16 runs off the final over to claim the target of 215 runs set by PBKS, Arshdeep Singh provided a thrilling finish that saw him complete his four-wicket haul. At the same time, he gave away only two runs in the final over as the visitors won the match by 13 runs.

Alongside the win, Punjab Kings also made headlines after the match for another interesting reason. The franchise mentioned Mumbai Police in one of their tweets. The city police department was quick to respond and took a cheeky dig at Punjab Kings while responding to their tweet. “Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps,” wrote Mumbai Police.

Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps! https://t.co/bo8jgafACm — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2023

Interestingly, this was a reply to a previous tweet made by PBKS, where they mentioned Mumbai Police and reported a crime. In the final over of the match, Arshdeep shattered the stumps of two Mumbai Indians batsmen on consecutive deliveries. Sharing the image of one of the wickets, PBKS said, “Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime”. Breaking the two stumps, reportedly cost around 20-30 lakhs in total for the organizers.

PBKS climbed to the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 points table with their 13 runs win over Mumbai Indians. This was their fourth overall win of the IPL 2023 season and their second win in the last five games. PBKS owed their victory to a combined effort by the team led by Sam Curran.

The stand-in captain led the team from the front with a dominating 55-run knock in 29 balls in the first innings. Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41 off 28), Atharva Taide (29 off 17), Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7), and Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 17) were the other top scorers for PBKS. In the second innings, Arshdeep starred with four wickets, whereas, Nathan Ellis and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

Cameron Green top scored with 67 off 43 for MI, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 57 in 26. Captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed with 44 off 27 and 25 off 13 respectively. Meanwhile, filling in the captaincy shoes for Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran was awarded the Player of the Match award.