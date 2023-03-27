IPL 2023: Nitish Rana To Captain Kolkata Knight Riders In Shreyas Iyer's Absence | READ

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed Nitish Rana as their new captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rana steps up for Shreyas Iyer in the captaincy position, who is recovering from a back injury he picked up earlier this month while representing India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Announcing Rana as the skipper on Monday, KKR also mentioned that they are hopeful Shreyas will recover and participate in the IPL 2023 at some stage.

Kolkata Knight Riders today announced that Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas lyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,

“We are also confident that under Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery,