IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Tamannaah Bhatia To Perform, Guest List, Date, Time And More

IPL 2023: With just 2 days left in the 16th edition of the world's toughest T20 league the excitement among the fans is increasing day by day. The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 31, 2023, wherein the first encounter will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winner Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the opening match of the IPL 2023 the fans will also witness an action-packed opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad which is often known to be the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,25,000 spectators. The opening ceremony will feature Tamannaah Bhatia performing in front of the fans.

Tamannaah Bhatia Bhatia to perform at the IPL Opening Ceremony

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🙌



31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema



Make sure to tune in & join! 👌 pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Indian Premier League in a tweet on their Twitter handle confirmed the performance of Tamannah Bhatia. "Join Tamannaah Bhatia in the incredible TATA IPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March 2023 - 6 PM IST on Star Sports and Jio Cinema", Indian Premier League said in a tweet.

IPL 2023 Opening ceremony details

It is also rumored that celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff, Arijit Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna will also perform at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. The Indian Premier League 2023 is also very special as after three seasons the IPL will return to its original format of home and away games like it was played till the 2019 season.

The last three editions of the Indian Premier League were either played in the United Arab Emirates or on selected venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans will also witness a lot of new rules in the upcoming edition of the most awaited tournament which will be used for the first time in the history of the tournament.

IPL 2023 Opening ceremony time and date

The opening ceremony of IPL 2023 will begin at 6 pm on 31st March .