The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kickstart on March 31, 2023, and the opening match of the season will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The first match of the season will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming edition of the IPL is very special as it will return to its old home and away matches format like it used to be played till the 2019 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last three seasons were either played in selected venues or in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL Full Schedule: Date, Start Time, Venue for Indian Premier League 2023 season

Match 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 31st Match, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 1st April, 3:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 3 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 1st April, 7:30 pm at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 2nd April, 3:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2nd April, 7:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 6 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3rd April, 7:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 7 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, 4th April, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 5th April, 7:30 PM at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Match 9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 6th April, 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 10 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7th April, 7:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 11 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 8th April, 3:30 PM at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Match 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 8th April, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 9th April, 3:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 14 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, 9th April, 7:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, 10th April, 7:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 16 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, 11th April, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 17 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 12th April, 7:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 18 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 13th April, 7:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 19 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14th April, 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 20 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 15th April, 3:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 21 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, 15th April, 7:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 22 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 16th April, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 23 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, 16th April, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 24 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 17th April, 7:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 25 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, 18th April, 7:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 26 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, 19th April, 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 27 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 20th April, 3:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 28 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 20th April, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 29 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st April, 7:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 30 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 22nd April, 3:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 31 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 22nd April, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 32 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 23rd April, 3:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 33 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 23rd April, 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 34 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 24th April, 7:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 35 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, 25th April, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 36 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 26th April, 7:30 PM M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 37 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 27th April, 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 38 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 28th April, 7:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 39 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 29th April, 3:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 40 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 29th April, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 41 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 30th April, 3:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 42 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 30th April, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 43 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 1st May, 7:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 44 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd May, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 45 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 3rd May, 7:30 PM at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 46 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th May, 3:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 47 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 4th May, 7:30 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 48 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, 5th May, 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 49 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 6th May, 3:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 50 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 6th May, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 51 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7th May, 3:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 52 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7th May, 7:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 53 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 8th May, 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 54 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 9th May, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 55 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 10th May, 7:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 56 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 11th May, 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 57 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, 12th May, 7:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 13th May, 3:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 59 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 13th May, 7:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 60 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14th May, 3:30 PM at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 61 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 14th May, 7:30 PM at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 62 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15th May, 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 63 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 16th May, 7:30 PM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 64 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 17th May, 7:30 PM at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Match 65 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 18th May, 7:30 PM at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 66 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 19th May, 7:30 PM at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Match 67 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 20th May, 3:30 PM at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 68 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 20th May, 7:30 PM, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 69 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 21st May, 3:30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, 21st May, 7:30 PM at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IPL Teams 2023

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B- Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujrat Titans

IPL Venues

IPL 2023 matches will be played at 12 venues which includes the home stadiums of all IPL teams in Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Mumbai. Guwahati and Dharamshala are the 2 new venues added in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Players list