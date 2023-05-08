'Last Year Wasn’t A Fluke': Former India Coach On Gujarat Titans' Consistent Show In IPL

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have continued their resurgence in IPL 2023 as the Hardik Pandya led side is looking pretty strong this time. The defending champions haven't really displayed any flaws in their game plan as they have marched to the top of the IPL table. The way they are playing this time they are very much favourites to defend their IPL crown.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill played two blinders of innings in the last match as Gujarat lodged a brilliant 56 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The batting lineup has clicked throughout the season so far while the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have taken up the baton to destroy the opposition's batting lineup. They have stamped their authority in IPL as a team and every playes have chipped in with valuable contributions.

Ravi Shastri lavishes praise on Gujarat Titans ahead of Mumbai Indians clash

Having already snatched 8 wins in 11 games they have virtually qualified for the playoffs and could pose a serious threat to Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL credentials. Incidentally, they are scheduled to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians and ahead of that former Indian coach Ravi Shastri lauded Gujarat.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Shastri said. “This year’s performance has been more special. To ride on that win and be as consistent as possible. It is a tribute to the team management and the players as well, believing in themselves. They are telling the world that last year wasn’t a fluke. We were a good team that’s why we won it and we want to do it again."

