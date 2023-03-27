IPL 2023: RCB, CSK And KKR Face 'Huge Blow' As Few Players Expected To Join After 1st Week

IPL 2023: With the 16th edition of the IPL set to begin from next week, the buzz about the tournament is picking intensity. However, amidst the growing spirit the news of players incurring injuries, not being available because of international commitments and not getting clearance from the board is playing spoilsport. Reportedly, RCB, CSK, and KKR have to bear the brunt of the complications as few players from their squads are expected to join the league after the 1st week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not pleased by the stance taken by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket Board which has kept some players from joining the eminent league on time. For this antic BCCI is considering putting a shadow ban on players from both countries during IPL 2024 auction.

Only three Bangladeshi players- Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Liton Das - will feature in this edition of the IPL. But due to their ongoing series against Ireland, the players could only travel to India after April 9. Moreover, the players will not be available from May 15 as they have to regroup with the international squads for the ODI series against Ireland. BCCI are unhappy with BCB and have sent a clear message to them that the players should not register themselves with the league if they don't want to play in it.

Further, not just from Bangladesh but players from Sri Lanka are also set to miss the beginning of the IPL. Sri Lanka are currently playing New Zealand. As per reports, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Liton Das, won't be avaliable in the 1st week.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

CSK Team 2023: Full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

KKR Team 2023: Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.