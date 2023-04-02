IPL 2023, RCB Vs MI : Is Rohit Sharma Playing IPL Campaign Opener? Here's A Major Update

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher ruled out the reports about Rohit Sharma being doubtful for MI’s Indian Premier League 2023 campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday evening. As the new 2023 season got underway, media reports claimed Rohit might miss the match no. 5 of IPL 2023 due to poor health after he missed the pre-season skipper’s meet in Ahmedabad on Friday. However, Boucher turned down all rumors, clarifying that Rohit Sharma is match ready and will lead the five-time champions against the Faf du Plessis-led RCB on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Boucher said, “Yes, Rohit is fit. He has trained the last two days and is 100 percent ready to go. I think he didn't feel particularly well that morning and just as a precaution, we told him to stay at home. There are a lot of photo shoots the boys have had to do. He's not had a lot of time to himself so we thought it was better”.

IPL 2023: Will Jofra Archer feature in RCB vs MI? Mark Boucher reveals

Meanwhile, the MI head coach also shed light on star pacer Jofra Archer’s participation, who comes into IPL 2023 after a long injury layoff. Archer’s role in the team comes as a key factor for the Mumbai-based team, who are without the services of their flag-beater Jasprit Bumrah. Archer missed the previous season for MI, while Bumrah, unfortunately, sits out this year.

"Jofra is good, he is 100 per cent ready for tomorrow. He didn't train today, it was an optional training session. He felt that he was ready to put the spikes on tomorrow. We are very happy with his progression since he has been with us. He'll be playing tomorrow,” Boucher confirmed at the presser. Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the IPL points table last year and are now looking to leave the demons behind to win their sixth IPL trophy.

RCB vs MI Playing XI: Predicted playing XIs for IPL 2023 match

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff