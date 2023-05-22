Sunday turns out to be an exceptional day for IPL 2023 as not one, not two, but three players centurions emerged on the scene. While Cameron Green was the first one to register the mark on the day, he was followed by Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who ended the league stage on a high. Sachin Tendulkar posted praise for all three of them on social media.

Shubman Gill is having a tremendous IPL 2023. The player recorded another century on Sunday and got his team home against RCB. The unbeaten knock of 104 became a subject of discussion on social media, where the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar also acknowledged Gill's innings. However, it apparently was a way to thank Shubman Gill because him scoring a century was a subject of interest for Mumbai Indians.

Sachin Tendulkar's comment on Shubman Gill after RCB's breaks the internet

In a Twitter post, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted all three-century makers on the day. While he thanked Cameron Gill and Shubman Gill for the progression of MI, he praised Kohli for scoring back-to-back hundreds. Here's what Tendulkar wrote on the micro-blogging website. "@CameronGreen_& @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100s. They all had their methods & were in a class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai."

.@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. 😜



Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own.



So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai. 💙 #AalaRe #MumbaiMeriJaan #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/D5iYacNEqc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2023

Gill’s feat today is exactly that point in history where a new young man shadows a legend. Shubman Gill shadowing Virat Kohli, what Virat’s introduction had done to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy. Handing over the baton to the next generation. #RCBvGT #IPL2023 — Jainam Mehta (@Jainam09) May 21, 2023

Shubman Gill did it for Sachin Tendulkar.#RCBvsGT — WittyInsights (@WittyInsights) May 22, 2023

Even Anushka Sharma's flying kiss didn't work.



Shubman Gill doing all to prove Sachin Tendulkar that he is the best possible match to Sara Tendulkar.



My condolences to RCB fans.#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/1pvXm2ewT0 — सत्यम वत्स Satyam Vats (@Satyamvatsin) May 21, 2023

SunnyG ➡️ Sachin Tendulkar ➡️ King Kohli ➡️ Shubman Gill#IndianCricket — pradeep shanti (@pradeepkr_) May 21, 2023

With the three-century innings, the IPL 2023 group stage comes to a close, and now the playoffs stage is set to begin. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians are the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs. The final four contests will begin from tomorrow with the first qualifier. CSK and GT will clash for the first spot. It will be followed by the eliminator between MI and LSG. The winner of MI vs LSG will face the loser of GT vs CSK and the ultimate match will decide the second finalist. The IPL 2023 final will take place on May 28.