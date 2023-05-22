Last Updated:

'Legend Deserves Atleast One Trophy': Virat Kohli's Exit From IPL 2023 Leaves Fans Gutted

Fans were gutted after Virat Kohli and RCB could not make it into the playoffs of IPL 2023. Read the fans' opinions after the RCB's eventual exit.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
'Legend deserves atleast one trophy': Virat Kohli's exit from IPL 2023 leaves fans gutted

Virat Kohli and RCB yet again endure a trophyless season as the team's quest for a playoff berth meets a disappointing fate. Gujarat Titans turned out to be the antagonists in RCB's story, as they handed a 6-wicket loss to the side in a must-win game for them. Fans, who were hopeful of the team's eventual glory this year were also left in the doldrums as the team could not qualify and finished the campaign as the 5th best side.

With Faf du Plessis leading the team and Virat Kohli coming back into the form it seemed a special season for RCB. But the rosy picture turned black and white as the team failed to cement a place in the top 4. On the final day of their IPL 2023 campaign, the team posed a big total on the board courtesy of Virat Kohli's second hundred in two matches, but Shubman Gill's equally superlative century sent Bangalore's playoff chances down the drain. 

Virat Kohli's exit from IPL 2023 leaves fans distraught

Virat Kohli culled his top form in this edition of IPL. The batsman was consistent throughout the tournament and finished the campaign with consecutive hundreds. The RCB fans who were cheerful over Kohli's blitz, have cut out a distraught figure on social media as their cricketing idol's 639 runs went without witnessing the light of the playoffs. Here are a few of the many gutted reactions on Twitter.

So, with that it is the end of the road for Virat Kohli and RCB in IPL 2023. The fans' wait of watching the team lift the coveted IPL trophy prolongs but there is always a next time. What you think, was RCB unlucky to not qualify for the playoffs?

