Virat Kohli and RCB yet again endure a trophyless season as the team's quest for a playoff berth meets a disappointing fate. Gujarat Titans turned out to be the antagonists in RCB's story, as they handed a 6-wicket loss to the side in a must-win game for them. Fans, who were hopeful of the team's eventual glory this year were also left in the doldrums as the team could not qualify and finished the campaign as the 5th best side.

With Faf du Plessis leading the team and Virat Kohli coming back into the form it seemed a special season for RCB. But the rosy picture turned black and white as the team failed to cement a place in the top 4. On the final day of their IPL 2023 campaign, the team posed a big total on the board courtesy of Virat Kohli's second hundred in two matches, but Shubman Gill's equally superlative century sent Bangalore's playoff chances down the drain.

Virat Kohli's exit from IPL 2023 leaves fans distraught

Virat Kohli culled his top form in this edition of IPL. The batsman was consistent throughout the tournament and finished the campaign with consecutive hundreds. The RCB fans who were cheerful over Kohli's blitz, have cut out a distraught figure on social media as their cricketing idol's 639 runs went without witnessing the light of the playoffs. Here are a few of the many gutted reactions on Twitter.

The man The myth The legend He deserves atleast one trophy 🏆💯 But in somewhere there is a deficiency always 😐💔

🗣️RCB RCB RCB

Just loves the crowd ❤️#ViratKohli𓃵#RCB #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/0JS0oc3w8c — dipdas (@dipdas33) May 21, 2023

Feel for Virat Kohli.



He has given everything but RCB is out of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/WZygq5ICTw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

Virat Kohli tried so hard and got so far in the end it doesnt even matter 💔 pic.twitter.com/v4NFA58STZ — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 21, 2023

As a mi fan I am happy of gt victory. But feeling sad for virat kohli, I don't know why, I can't able to see that sad face.

Comback stronger for wtc and worldcup



P.S I am the fan of both rohit and kohli#IPLPlayOffs #ViratKohli𓃵 #Naveen #MumbaiIndians #GTvsRCB — Rohith R (@rohithr71875493) May 22, 2023

So, with that it is the end of the road for Virat Kohli and RCB in IPL 2023. The fans' wait of watching the team lift the coveted IPL trophy prolongs but there is always a next time. What you think, was RCB unlucky to not qualify for the playoffs?