Cameron Green Smashes Record-setting Ton; Gets Roaring Cheer From Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians batsman Cameron Green on Sunday smashed his maiden T20 century while playing in a must-win IPL 2023 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Green scored an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls to help his side chase down a mammoth target of 201 runs. The Australian all-rounder, who was sold for a million dollars to MI, is the second-most expensive player in league history. Green scored eight boundaries and as many sixes to bring up his first-ever IPL century. Green’s knock aided Mumbai to score 201 runs in just 18 overs.

Interestingly, Green reached his maiden IPL hundred in the last ball of the innings. He was batting at 94 off 43 balls when the 18th over began. Suryakumar Yadav took one run and gave the strike to Green, who hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a boundary on the 2nd ball of the over. On the third delivery, Green took a single, giving the strike again to Suryakumar. Green was on 99 and needed just one run to score a century. Mumbai Indians needed two runs to win. Suryakumar took another single to bring back Green on strike. The fifth ball went for no run, followed by a single by Green.

Sachin Tendulkar's reaction to Cameron Green's Century

The entire Mumbai Indians dugout stood up to give Green a standing ovation. MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar was also seen cheering after Green's century. The official Twitter handle of the IPL shared a video when Green could be seen celebrating his maiden IPL hundred, while his teammates cheered for him.

As far as the match is concerned, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first. SRH smashed 200/5 in 20 overs thanks to Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who scored 69 and 83 runs, respectively. Akash Madhwal picked up a four-wicket haul for Mumbai, who has a daunting task of chasing 201 runs in 11.4 overs if they had to get past RCB on the points table.

While Mumbai failed to chase down the target in 70 balls, they did manage to get past it in 18 overs. Rohit and Suryakumar contributed with 56 and 25 runs, respectively.

Thanks to the victory, Mumbai secured two important points on the IPL 2023 table and finished with 16 points in 14 matches. They will now have to rely on the outcome of the RCB vs GT match to qualify for the playoffs.

Image: BCCI/IPL