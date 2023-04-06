IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur Tears RCB Apart With His Onslaught, Netizens Hail Him As 'LORD'

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shardul Thakur produced one of the most exciting innings in the Indian Premier League as the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler registered a magnificent half-century to power his team to 204. Thakur came at the crease when KKR were trembling but the player remained calm and hit all the ground. Social media exploded as Shardul is hailed for his outstanding effort on the pitch.

Shardul Thakur explodes social media

LORD SHARDUL THAKUR destroyed RCB bowling attack 😆🤣

Some Brutal hitting by him 🔥#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/Ntky2t7OKl — VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 6, 2023

Lord Shardul Thakur played an innings of his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/UKABZ7Tj4K — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 6, 2023

Lord Shardul Thakur👑

Lord RINKU 👑



ABBAS. HARMONIUM. pic.twitter.com/rGkWIqFd0K — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC0O7) April 6, 2023

Lord Shardul .. Lord Rinku ..

Zabardast clean hitting #RcbvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2023

"Eden cried as he walked back... SRK has his hands on heart out of respect. Flags are high, and so is the spirit. This is Lord Shardul universe." — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 6, 2023

Faf Du Plessis: We Did Well in Powerplay and Middle overs, We Can restrict KKR under 140



Lord Rinku and Lord Shardul pic.twitter.com/5sy27py6mO — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 6, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB vs KKR playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, N Jagadeeshan, David Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: A Rawat, F Allen, S Prabhudessai, M Lomror, S Yadav