IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur Tears RCB Apart With His Onslaught, Netizens Hail Him As 'LORD'

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Shardul Thakur produced one of the most exciting innings in the Indian Premier League as the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler registered a magnificent half-century to power his team to 204. Thakur came at the crease when KKR were trembling but the player remained calm and hit all the ground. Social media exploded as Shardul is hailed for his outstanding effort on the pitch.
The Man, The Myth, The Legend.
Lord Shardul 👑 💜#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/5OdpCNsbPO— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 6, 2023
Lord Shardul Thakur entering dressing room after playing 68(29) at Eden Gardens 🤞✨..#KKRvRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/xbvWu8LtoP— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 6, 2023
LORD SHARDUL THAKUR destroyed RCB bowling attack 😆🤣— VECTOR⁴⁵🕉️ (@Vector_45R) April 6, 2023
Some Brutal hitting by him 🔥#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/Ntky2t7OKl
Lord Shardul Thakur played an innings of his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/UKABZ7Tj4K— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 6, 2023
Lord Shardul for the Rescue...#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/176heGMgd3— Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) April 6, 2023
Lord Shardul Thakur👑— Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC0O7) April 6, 2023
Lord RINKU 👑
ABBAS. HARMONIUM. pic.twitter.com/rGkWIqFd0K
Lord shardul 🔥#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/CIBLSJq2BX— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 6, 2023
Lord Shardul .. Lord Rinku ..— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2023
Zabardast clean hitting #RcbvKKR
Lord Shardul 🛐🙌 pic.twitter.com/YdjTQuSZ5o— Siddhartha Patel 🔥 (@Siddhu__94) April 6, 2023
"Eden cried as he walked back... SRK has his hands on heart out of respect. Flags are high, and so is the spirit. This is Lord Shardul universe."— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 6, 2023
Faf Du Plessis: We Did Well in Powerplay and Middle overs, We Can restrict KKR under 140— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) April 6, 2023
Lord Rinku and Lord Shardul pic.twitter.com/5sy27py6mO
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB vs KKR playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj
RCB vs KKR live score: Check out the Impact Players for match no. 9 of IPL 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders: A Sudhakar Roy, N Jagadeeshan, David Wiese, V Arora, S Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore: A Rawat, F Allen, S Prabhudessai, M Lomror, S Yadav