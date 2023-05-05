Sunrisers Hyderabad faced yet another loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 47 of the IPL 2023 and are placed in ninth in the points table. In the match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Surnisers were not able to chase down the target of 172 and ended up being on the losing side. KKR defeated SRH by a margin by five runs. Harry Brook who was bought by the franchise in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction at a price of INR 13.25 crore has not been able to perform as per his price and yet again got out for a duck against Knight Riders.

English youngster Harry Brook who has been going through a dismal run in the Indian Premier League 2023, scored a century against Kolkata Knight Riders when both the teams last faced each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, since then Brook hasn't been able to fire with the bat and has registered a below-average performance so far in the tournament.

Netizens brutally troll Harry Brook amidst his dismal form

The netizens have now started to troll Harry Brook for his dismal run in IPL 2023 and coming up with different reactions on social media.

The day Harry brook degraded indian fans his downfall started #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/QnmT0vypOG — Arpit Raj 🇮🇳 (@arps010) May 4, 2023

Harry Brook in IPL 2023:



13 (21)

3 (4)

13 (14)

100 (55) - I’ve shut down indian critics

9 (7)

18 (13)

7 (14)

0 (2)

0 (4) #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/bke9VcIOPo — BALA (@erbmjha) May 4, 2023

We live in a society where

Harry Brook Dhruv Jurel

Gets 13 crore Gets 20 Lakh 💔 pic.twitter.com/8VJJ6mKnUt — N. (@Relax_Boisss) May 4, 2023

There is no doubt that Harry Brook is talented, but his behavior after scoring a century in the IPL made it seem like no one had scored a century in IPL before him. You need to be polite , otherwise, the IPL is not an easy tournament. Here, the big players warm bench .#DCvsSRH pic.twitter.com/qjyhF3btg5

— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 29, 2023

What had Harry Brook said then?

Harry Brook was yet again under the headlines when who took a brutal dig at the Indian fans after he scored the first century in IPL 2023. "My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest", Harry Brook said after scoring a ton against KKR in IPL 2023.