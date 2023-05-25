The Mumbai Indians thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the MI vs LSG match, Lucknow suffered a dramatic batting collapse as it lost seven of its wickets for 32 runs and were wrapped up for a score of 101 runs. LSG saw three bizarre run-outs in its run-chase due after which the Super Giants never recovered. The commentators Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar were also left stunned seeing the collapse and expressed their unhappiness with the chasing team's sloppy batting.

The Lucknow Super Giants while chasing 183, were 69/2 at one stage and skipper Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis were trying to rebuild the team's innings. LSG lost Krunal for a score of eight and after this, they just kept losing wickets as they went from 69/2 to 101 all out with three of them being run-outs.

Lucknow Super Giants' horrible day between the wickets; Watch

Confusion in the Middle x 2 #LSG lose two wickets in no time as Mumbai Indians capitalise 🙌#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/xWVnqQVSjh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023

The first runout was of well-set and dangerous Marcus Stoinis when he played the ball towards the midwicket region and called for two runs to his partner Deepak Hooda. However, Stoinis collided with Hooda in the middle of the pitch and fell short of his ground while completing the second run.

The next run-out incident happened in the next over when batsman Krishnappa Gautam almost gave away his wicket to Mumbai Indians when he tried to hit a shot toward the backward point. The ball was stopped by Cameron Green but it spiked off his hand and went to Rohit Sharma standing at covers. Gautam tried to make use of the opportunity and ran but Rohit was bang on target and hit a direct hit to dismiss the LSG batsman.

The third and final incident of run out happened when Naveen-ul-Haq again tried hitting a shot towards the backward point and it was Cameron Green again who stopped the ball. The batsman called for a run to which Deepak Hooda responded and ran but soon denied but it was too late as Green had already thrown the ball to Rohit Sharma at the non-strikers' end.

Commentator Matthew Hayden said while doing commentary during the LSG's batting collapse that this doesn't even happen in club cricket. Here are the comments from the commentary panel when the run-out happened:-

Harsha Bhogle: They are coming apart it seems the Lucknow Super Giants

Hayden: This is schoolyard cricket this

Gavaskar: There was no run there

You can watch the run-out incident with the commentary here.

Besides all this Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal was the star of the show as he picked up a fifer for just five runs in his spell of 3.3 overs. He broke the backbone of the LSG batting and delivered a match-winning performance. His performance helped Mumbai Indians to knock out Lucknow Super Giants from the tournament and will now meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.