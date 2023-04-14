IPL 2023: Virat Kohli greets Ricky Ponting and his son ahead of RCB vs DC, netizens react

RCB vs DC: Ahead of Saturday's encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, two of the biggest stalwarts from both teams had a friendly interaction. The individuals are none other than RCB's former captain Virat Kohli and DC head coach Ricky Ponting. Kohli and Ponting exchanged pleasantries and the Australian legend also made his son meet the Indian batting great.

In a video post shared by Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle, Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting could be seen greeting each other. The post comes ahead of the RCB vs DC match that is set to take place on April 15. In the moving visuals, Kohli met Ponting and his son, and it was all laughs between two of the foremost protagonists of the game.

Netizens react as Virat Kohli maeets Ricky Ponting ahead of RCB vs DC

The meeting between Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting brought out an invigorating reaction from the netizens. The fans seemingly enjoyed the interaction. Here are a few of the many reactions sent out by the fans.

Goat meeting Goat 🐐❤🐐 — , (@itz_jdtweetz) April 13, 2023

I'm seeing Master of Cover drive and Pull shot in a single frame 🔥 — 𝙂𝙉𝘼𝙉  (@Oruteakudingee) April 13, 2023

2 of the greatest characters 🐐❤️ — Daksh (@82MCG_) April 13, 2023

Every kids hero 🐐 — Daksh (@82MCG_) April 13, 2023

Goat of India × Goat of Australia — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) April 13, 2023

While it was all light and spirited off the ground, on the ground when the XI of both sides will enter an enthralling encounter could be emanated. Both the teams aren't faring well on the Points Table. RCB won its first match but followed it up with two consecutive losses. Delhi, on the other hand, are still searching for its first win of the IPL 2023. Thus, with a dire situation hovering over both franchises, the teams might give it all to beat each other on the field.

