DC Vs MI: Fan Calls Out Harsha Bhogle For Double Standards On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

'Voice of Cricket' Harsha Bhogle was criticised by cricket fans on social media for his contrasting thoughts on the recent innings played by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2023. While Kohli scored 61 runs in 44 balls against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in a losing cause, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their first win of IPL 2023 with a knock of 65 runs in 45 balls. Meanwhile, reacting to Virat Kohli’s innings on April 10, Bhogle pointed out how bad strike rates can haunt batsmen in deciding times.

“This game confirms everything we have been talking about strike rates. Kohli 61(44), eventual SR of 139 but got 16(15) at the end. Du Plessis 79(46) eventual SR of 172 but was 33(30). Those balls don't come back. And #RCB were short in the end. It is not about the eventual SR,” Bhogle’s tweet after RCB’s loss to LSG read. However, shedding his reaction to Rohit’s knock on Tuesday, Bhogle heaped praises on the Indian skipper, while saying it is a joy to see him bat.

This game confirms everything we have been talking about strike rates. Kohli 61(44), eventual SR of 139 but got 16(15) at the end. Du Plessis 79(46) eventual SR of 172 but was 33(30). Those balls don't come back. And #RCB were short in the end. It is not about the eventual SR. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2023

DC vs MI: "Double standards of these cricket experts!"

“Absolute joy watching Rohit bat in this form. #MI have been tactically superb, both by attacking the power play and going after the threat of Kuldeep Yadav,” said Bhogle. On noticing the tweet, cricket fans on social media were furious on the Indian cricket pundit, accusing him of using double standards.

Absolute joy watching Rohit bat in this form. #MI have been tactically superb, both by attacking the power play and going after the threat of Kuldeep Yadav — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2023

Responding to Bhogle, a Twitter user said, “61(44) - "Test knock by Virat Kohli"65(45) - “Hitman is back” Double standards of these cricket experts!”. The 61-year-old was quick to notice the fan’s complaint and said, “Naughty. Naughty. That tweet was from the middle of the innings. Can understand your disappointment but look elsewhere for motives. Not done Pari”.

Naughty. Naughty. That tweet was from the middle of the innings. Can understand your disappointment but look elsewhere for motives. Not done Pari. https://t.co/wdbcTLH83O — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile, supporting his thoughts on Kohli, Bhogle had earlier explained, “So you see, like with KL Rahul today, many times you use up deliveries at the top and don't get the finish. That is why using up balls assuming you will get a finish is a poor choice, especially in a 200 kind of game. If you do get a finish, effectively, you've got out of jail.