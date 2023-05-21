IPL 2023: Will Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify If Rain Abandon The Match Vs GT?

The 70th IPL match of the 2023 season is scheduled to be held on May 21 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, there are concerns among fans regarding the weather, as Bengaluru experienced rain on the previous day. It's still drizzling in the city, which has led to speculation about a possible abandonment of the match.

According to AccuWeather, rain is highly likely to interrupt the game. Showers are expected throughout the day, starting from 1 PM IST, with more than a 50% chance of rain during the match hours. According to ESPNcricinfo, it is currently drizzling in Bengaluru, and covers are on at M. Chinnaswamy as well.

What happens if Rain abandons the RCB vs GT match?

In case of rain interruptions, there might be a possibility of shortening the overs. If that is not feasible, the match will be abandoned, resulting in both teams receiving one point each. This scenario will grant RCB, currently with 14 points, an additional point, taking their total to 15 points.

Their qualification for the playoffs will then depend on the conclusion of the ongoing match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, as the Rohit Sharma-led side also has 14 points and will reach 16 points if it wins.

On the other hand, GT will not be affected significantly by the potential rain interruption. Even if they earn one more point from a victory, they are comfortably sitting at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Image: BCCI