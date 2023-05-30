Royal Challengers Bangalore's former captain Virat Kohli was watching the CSK vs GT match from England as he congratulated his Jadeja and MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings claimed their fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. The overs were reduced to 15 due to rain, and the men in yellow's new target were 171 runs. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube both played well, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who gave MS Dhoni's team the victory. Ravindra Jadeja stepped up to lead Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL triumph, striking 10 runs in two balls.

In what may have been his final IPL game as a player, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was bowled for a golden duck. Dhoni came to bat in the 13th over of CSK's inning and was out after one ball. CSK's innings were cut to 15 overs due to a rain delay, and their target was set at 171 runs. Mohit Sharma struck out Ambati Rayudu for 19 runs on 8 deliveries, thus Dhoni came to bat but failed.

Despite Dhoni's dismissal, CSK won the game, becoming only the second team in IPL history to win the title five times. Ravindra Jadeja clinched the victory with a six and a four when Chennai needed 10 runs off the final two balls. Dhoni has officially developed CSK into the most successful side in IPL history, and he can now proudly put up his boots and retire. The Mumbai Indians have also won five championships, but have not appeared in as many finals as a member of the Super Kings.

How did Virat Kohli react to CSK's IPL Final 2023 success?

RCB captain Virat Kohli congratulated Jadeja and MS Dhoni on an Instagram story with a picture of the CSK team celebrating their win and he writes a caption:

"What a champion Ravindra Jadeja" Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni"

This is a significant gesture from the Bangalore captain to congratulate the winning team and acknowledge the CSK savior Ravindra Jadeja and mention MSD, who dedicated most of his IPL career to the Chennai Super Kings.