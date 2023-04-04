IPL Points Table 2023, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After LSG Vs CSK: Rajasthan On Top

CSK vs LSG: After the culmination of the first 6 matches, the IPL Points table has begun to take shape. While it's too early in the season to predict which 4 teams will make it to the playoffs but judging by what has transpired till now, the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings have got off to a best possible start. So, while each team has played one or two matches, let's take a look at the status of IPL points table.

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants exhibited a high-scoring contest between bat and bowl. In the end, it was CSK, who got the better of LSG by 12 runs. With the win Chennai are off the mark in the points table. As for Lucknow, they already had 2 points in their bag after a win over Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Rajasthan Royals lead IPL 2023 standings after LSG vs CSK

With RR leading, here's the scenario of the IPL points table. Take a peek at where your favorite team stands after Match 6. Currently the top four teams are, RR, RCB, LSG, and GT.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Orange cap standings after CSK vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings' opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the race for the orange cap. The player has had a sublime start to the campaign, registering half centuries in both the games played. Gaikwad had 149 runs to his name and has possession of Orange Cap.

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Purple cap standings after CSK vs LSG

Following a 5-fer against Delhi Capitals, Mark Wood picked 3 more wickets on Monday. In the match against Chennai Super Giants, Wood finished with the figures of 3 for 49 after four overs. He has so far picked 8 wickets in IPL 2023 and is leading the race for the Purple cap.

The IPL 2023 action will continue. Today Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.