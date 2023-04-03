IPL 2023: Mike Hesson Breaks Bad News For RCB Fans Over English Pacer's Current Injury Upd

RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the IPL 2023 by a margin of eight wickets and it was a Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis show together which helped the team cross the finish line. Virat ended the match in style and remained unbeaten on 82. His innings consisted of six fours and five sixes.

While batting first, Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start to the match as they lost their top four wickets in the first six overs of the match. RCB bowlers including Reece Topley and Mohammed Siraj bowled beautiful first six overs and removed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green.

However, Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley got injured during fielding in the first innings. Siraj collided with Dinesh Karthik while taking a catch and Reece Topley's knee got stuck in the ground. Topley got injured seriously and was carried off the field.

After Topley's injury, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Mike Hesson has shared an update. “Unfortunately his knee dug into the ground and he landed on his shoulder and dislocated it. It was lucky enough (for us) that the doctors were able to pop it back in", Hesson said on RCB's YouTube channel.

“He is off to have a scan at the moment. We hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. (But) if not then we will have to see what happens, but hopefully he is alright", Mike Hesson added.

ReeceTopley till now has played 22 ODIs and 22 T20Is for England. The left-arm England pacer had earlier missed the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia due to an ankle injury. Royal Challengers Bangalore is already missing the services of Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who is expected to miss the first seven matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. RCB batsman Rajat Patidar is also undergoing treatment for his heel injury and the talented young batsman might also miss the first half of the IPL 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 9 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.