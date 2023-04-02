RR Vs SRH: Ex- England Capt Takes A Jibe On Indian Selectors Over Sanju Samson's Exclusion

RR vs SRH: Rajasthan Royals played their first match of the IPL 2023 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The Sanju Samso-led Rajasthan Royals batted first and registered a mammoth score of 203/5 wherein Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler ended up scoring fifties.

The Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave them a fabulous start and added 85 runs for the first wicket. Buttler and Jaiswal didn't allow any Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler to settle at the crease and hit them for consecutive boundaries. However, Jos Buttler fell after scoring a well-played 54 but this didn't hamper the speed of Rajasthan Royals' batting and Sanju Samson also played with the same pace and hit the Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground.

Sanju Samson later got out for 55 but once again proved why he shall be given a chance to play for the Indian team. Former England captain Eoin Morgan who is on the commentary panel for Jio Cinema and has the streaming rights for IPL 2023 took a jibe at the Indian selectors over Samson's place in the Indian team.

'It's hard to believe he does not play...': Eoin Morgan

"It's hard to believe he does not play more international cricket. The power he generates is insane. Not many can play Adil Rashid with that ease. We have seen it before but can he maintain it, we will have to see", Eoin Morgan said on Jio Cinema.

Sanju Samson has been one of the most talented players in India but has not been getting enough chances for the Indian team. The Indian cricket team right now is searching for a replacement for Rishabh Pant who will be out of international cricket for at least a year. Rishabh Pant is all set to miss the World Test Championship final and also the 2023 ODI World Cup. Sanju Samson can be a good option in place of Pant in ODI's. Till now Sanju Samson has played 11 ODI matches and has been unbeaten on five occasions. Samson has scored 330 runs at an average of 66.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips (wk), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal